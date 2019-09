(Reuters) - Output from U.S. shale fields will lift the country’s oil production by 1.3 million barrels per day this year, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

U.S. production will rise next year by 1.1 million bpd, slightly above U.S. government forecasts.

The consultancy expects U.S. oil and condensate production to hit 12.9 million bpd in December and 14 million bpd by the end of 2020.