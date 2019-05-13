Ships Moving inbound on Houston Ship Channel: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Ships are only moving inbound on Monday morning along the Houston Ship Channel after a Friday collision between a barge and deep-draft ship that spilled petrochemicals into the waterway, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard did not have immediately available the number of vessels waiting to enter and exit the Channel on Monday morning. Ships were moving outbound on Sunday. Barges along the channel can move into both directions, the Coast Guard said.