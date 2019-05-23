Mississippi River closed to shipping at St. Louis due to flooding: U.S. Coast Guard

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it has closed the Mississippi River near St. Louis to boat and barge traffic on Thursday due to high water and strong currents on the major shipping waterway.

The river - a key transportation artery for shipments of grain, agricultural chemicals, energy products and other commodities - is closed from river mile marker 179 to 184, the Coast Guard said in a news release. Shipping on other portions of the river system was also impeded due to flooding, USCG said.