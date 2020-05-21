Third suspect charged with murder of Georgia unarmed black jogger

FILE PHOTO: A view shows flowers and a cross at the memorial for Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young black man shot after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The man who videotaped the slaying of an unarmed black man who was gunned down as he jogged in a suburban neighborhood in Georgia was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect accused of murder in the racially charged case.

William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., 50, of Brunswick, Georgia, was charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in February, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a short statement.

Bryan had come forward as the man who recorded a video of the slaying that went viral, drawing outrage over the death from celebrities and activists.

Two other suspects, former police officer George McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were each charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, by the GBI on May 7.

The McMichaels told police they believed they were chasing a burglary suspect in their coastal, south Georgia neighborhood and had tried to make a citizen’s arrest.

The McMichaels were arrested about 10 weeks after Arbery was shot on Feb. 23, and just a few days after the video was posted on the Internet. After a national outcry, a local prosecutor asked the GBI to step in.

Bryan had told police that he was a bystander, his attorney previously told the media.

The case is also being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and activists are calling for federal hate crime charges to also be brought against the suspects.

The McMichaels are being held in the Glynn County jail without bond. There was no immediate information on bond for Bryan, whose attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.