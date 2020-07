Law enforcement officials are seen outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas, where her son was shot and killed and her defense attorney husband was critically injured, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The suspect in the shooting of the 20-year-old son and the husband of a federal judge in New Jersey was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide near Liberty, New York, ABC News reported.

The suspect was an attorney who had a case before the judge, Esther Salas, ABC News said.