U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will postpone a trip planned for Tuesday to Florida due to two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, a White House official said on Monday.

Trump had planned to speak about improving Medicare and sign a related executive order on the trip to The Villages, a large retirement community.