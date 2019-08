U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio before boarding Air Force One at Morristown municipal airport en route to Washington after a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “hate has no place in our country” after two mass shootings killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, said he will have a statement on Monday about the shootings. The president said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr, and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence.