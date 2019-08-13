Trump says he is convinced Senate leader wants background checks bill

U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards reporters from the Marine One helicopter to speak to them as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was convinced that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to move legislation to toughen background checks for gun purchases, expressing optimism that Congress will act on the issue.

“I am convinced that Mitch wants to do something,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart New Jersey for an event in Pittsburgh. “He wants to do background checks.”