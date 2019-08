U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to New York and New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on board with taking legislative action to address gun background checks, adding that there was tremendous support for common sense action.

“I want to see it happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to further steps regarding background checks for gun owners.