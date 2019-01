U.S. President Donald Trump walks before speaking to the media as he returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would address the nation on immigration and the southern border on Tuesday at 9 p.m./0200 GMT.

Trump announced his prime time address on Twitter on Monday, the 16th day of a partial government shutdown triggered by his demand that Congress fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.