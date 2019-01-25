Democrats warn U.S. aviation system is jeopardized by government shutdown

FILE PHOTO: Federal air traffic controller union members protest the partial U.S. federal government shutdown in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House Democrats who chair panels overseeing aviation issues warned Friday the ongoing partial government shutdown is jeopardizing aviation safety as air traffic controller staffing shortages forced a temporary halt to flights arriving at a New York airport and delayed hundreds of flights in the country’s northeast.

“This shutdown is hurting American families and the aviation economy, and is jeopardizing the safety of the largest, busiest, and most complex airspace system in the world,” said Representative Rick Larsen, who chairs the Transportation Committee’s subcommittee on aviation.