Business News
January 29, 2019 / 7:03 PM / in an hour

Fiat Chrysler receives U.S. approval to sell new Ram pickup

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it has received approval from U.S. regulators to sell its new 2019 Ram 3500 pickup truck after the Italian automaker had raised concerns a prolonged government shutdown could delay the new heavy duty vehicle.

The Environmental Protection Agency granted certification for the gasoline and diesel-powered versions of the 3500, Fiat Chrysler said, adding that the new vehicles are on schedule for their launch later this year. A 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown ended on Friday after Congress and the White House agreed to a three-week funding extension.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler

