Cheers! Furloughed workers offered a free beer (or two)

(Reuters) - Many furloughed federal workers are having trouble putting groceries on the table, but at least they can get a free beer, thanks to a Washington-area group who want to brighten the mood of those caught up in the long government shutdown.

An ad hoc group, called Pay It Furloughed, has set up a website that allows furloughed federal workers or those working without pay to grab a cold one - or two - at several craft breweries in Washington, including Atlas Brew Works, DC Brau and Shop Made in DC.

“We are frustrated by the lack of leadership in Washington, D.C. and the negative impact the government shutdown is having on hundreds of thousands of our friends, neighbors and members of our community,” reads a statement by Pay It Furloughed, which was set up by Washington community kitchen Mess Hall, food writer Nevin Martell, app developer 3Advance and public relations firm Quixotic.

“Free beer is a great way to pick people up when they’re feeling down,” they wrote.

The site accepts credit cards from anyone who wants to donate drinks. (payitfurloughed.com/)

As of late Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1,500 beers were available. Workers looking to “score a beer” can click on a link and then go to the brewery to claim it, after showing a federal employee identification card.

There is no limit to the number of free beers furloughed and unpaid federal workers can claim.

“You’re welcome to make a day of it,” says the site, urging users to drink responsibly.