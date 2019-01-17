Canada trade data delayed by U.S. shutdown

(Reuters) - Statistics Canada will delay the release of merchandise trade data, a key economic indicator, until the United States Customs and Border Protection resumes normal operations, the Canadian agency said in a release on Thursday.
The Canadian agency said it needs U.S. import records that are not available because of the partial U.S. government shutdown. Data on the volume and value of goods imported and exported in December had been scheduled for release on February 5.
