Canada, U.S. plan March 6 release of delayed trade data: Statscan

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and the United States are both planning to publish merchandise trade data for December on March 6 after the initial release date was pushed back due to the partial U.S. government shutdown, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Statscan said the January trade data for both nations would not be published as initially scheduled on March 7. Release dates for subsequent months’ trade figures would likely be affected as well, it added.
