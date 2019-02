U.S. President Donald Trump stops and thrusts his fist as he heads back to the Oval Office after declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York’s state attorney general on Friday threatened legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration aimed at freeing up billions in funds to build a wall along the country’s border with Mexico.

“We will not stand for this abuse of power and will fight back with every legal tool at our disposal,” New York’s Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.