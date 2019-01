FILE PHOTO: U.S. Border agents and the Coast Guard patrol the Pacific Ocean where the U.S. Mexico border wall enters the water at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, U.S. November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Tuesday she was working with the White House and Congress to pass legislation to fund the Coast Guard so that its workers could get paid even amid a partial government shutdown.

“Like the other branches of the U.S. military, active duty @USCG should be paid for their service and sacrifice to this nation,” Nielsen wrote on Twitter.