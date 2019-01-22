U.S. courts have funds to operate through Jan. 31: official statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal courts they can operate through Jan. 31 despite a partial government shutdown, but warned they will not have funds to operate as normal beyond Feb. 1, officials said on Tuesday.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in a statement revised its estimate as to when it will exhaust available funds from Jan. 25-31 after using a “strategy of deferring non-critical operating costs and utilizing court filing fees and other available balances.” But after Feb. 1, the courts could still conduct limited “mission critical work,” it added.