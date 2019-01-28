U.S. GDP report likely released next week: White House's Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The government report on U.S. gross domestic product, a major measure of the country’s economic health, will be released next week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday, as federal agencies work to return to normal after a partial shutdown that put them on pause for more than a month.

“I still think the economy is very strong,” Kudlow said at a White House briefing. “The Commerce Department is reopening. We’re going to get a GDP report probably next week. We’re going to get a jobs report this Friday.”