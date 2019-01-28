U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, December income spending reports delayed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Monday it was delaying the release of advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product and December personal income reports scheduled for this week because of the just-ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal government.

The BEA said the publication of December’s trade report, which had been scheduled for next Tuesday, had also be postponed. It said no new release dates had been set for the reports.