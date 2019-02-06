U.S. fourth-quarter GDP report to be released February 28

FILE PHOTO - A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington October 5, 2013, as the government shutdown continues into the weekend. Washington entered the fifth day of a partial government shutdown on Saturday with no end in sight even as another, more serious conflict over raising the nation's borrowing authority started heating up. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday it would publish its advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product report on Feb. 28.

The release of the report was initially scheduled for Jan. 30, but was delayed because of the 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on Jan. 25. The report will include some of the data that would normally go into the second GDP estimate, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.

“This will include source data that would have gone into producing BEA’s advance estimate of fourth quarter and annual GDP for 2018, and some – but not all – of the source data that typically feed the second estimate,” the agency said.

The BEA normally publishes three estimates of GDP for a given quarter, with each estimate incorporating more complete source data as it becomes available.

“This cycle will be compressed to two estimates for the fourth quarter and annual estimates of 2018,” the agency said. “The other fourth-quarter estimate remains scheduled for March 28.”

The agency also said it would release the personal income and consumer spending report for December as well as personal income data for January on March 1, though estimates for consumer spending and the personal saving rate for January will not be available at that time.

The December personal income and consumer spending report was scheduled originally for release on Jan. 31.

The BEA said December’s trade report will be published on March 6. That report was originally scheduled for Feb. 5.