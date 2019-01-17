Trump cancels U.S. delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos: press secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, due to the partial U.S. government shutdown, according to a statement Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released on Thursday.

Trump, who attended last year’s Davos event, had planned to go again this year but last week pulled out as he grapples with Democrats in the U.S. Congress over funding for a border wall that has led to a partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

In place of Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were expected to lead the American delegation, two senior administration officials said this week.