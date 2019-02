FILE PHOTO: Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Richard Shelby, one of the congressional negotiators working on border security funding, said late on Monday that an “agreement in principle” had been reached.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of negotiators, Shelby did not give an outline of the deal but said staff members will work out the details.