U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a discussion on immigration proposals with conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump reached a tentative deal on Friday to reopen the U.S. government for three weeks and leave Trump’s $5.7 billion request for a wall along the Mexican border to later talks, the Washington Post.

The newspaper cited unidentified congressional officials. Trump was expected to announce the deal shortly in his remarks from the White House Rose Garden, it said.