Top Democrats say Trump is shredding Constitution with emergency declaration

U.S. President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border while speaking about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Friday said President Donald Trump was violating Congress’ constitutionally granted power of the purse by issuing an emergency declaration to obtain funds to build a border wall, and they threatened potential legal action.

“The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the courts, and in the public, using every remedy available,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

“The Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution,” they said.