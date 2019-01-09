Trump walked out of shutdown meeting with Democratic lawmakers: Schumer

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi depart the West Wing after meeting with President Donald Trump about the U.S. Government shutdown in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic lawmakers after they told him they would not fund his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

“He asked (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, ‘Will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up and said, ‘Then we have nothing to discuss,’ and he just walked out. Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way,” Schumer told reporters outside the White House.