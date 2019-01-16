Security services prepared for Trump congressional address: DHS

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service are prepared for the annual State of the Union address, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday, despite a partial government shutdown that has affected federal workers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged President Donald Trump to postpone the nationally televised annual address, which is attended by both chambers of Congress, most cabinet secretaries, and the U.S. Supreme Court, citing security concerns amid the 26-day shutdown. “The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union,” Nielsen said on Twitter.