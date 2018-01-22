Senator Durbin: Leadership discussing path to immigration vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said on Sunday that Senate leaders were discussing a “path” to a vote to provide legal protection for so-called Dreamers, young people who illegally immigrated to the United States as children.

“There’s a conversation obviously still going on about whether there’s a path to getting a vote on the DACA-Dreamer issue,” the No. 2 Senate Democrat told Reuters, adding that he did not know how far negotiations between Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had advanced.