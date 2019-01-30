U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis new indicator release dates, but not for fourth quarter GDP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis set new release dates for some economic data that was postponed by the partial government shutdown, but said it was still working to set a new date for the fourth quarter GDP report.

In a statement on its website, BEA announced new dates for the third quarter reports on the international investment position and GDP by industry and state. It also confirmed the department’s November report on international trade would be released on Feb. 6.