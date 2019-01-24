White House drafts emergency order Trump could issue over wall funds: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is preparing an emergency declaration that President Donald Trump could issue as a way to circumvent Congress if lawmakers do not provide funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border, CNN reported on Thursday, citing internal documents.
The draft proclamation was updated as early as last week, a U.S. government official told CNN. CNN said Trump’s advisers remain divided on the issue.
The report comes as a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced an amendment in the Senate that would temporarily open the U.S. government, which has been partially shut for a record 34 days over Trump’s demand for wall funding.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander