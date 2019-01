FILE PHOTO: A farmer watches as corn kernels are dumped into a grain elevator during a harvest on a farm near Dixon, Nebraska, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday extended the deadline for farmers hurt by trade wars to apply for aid payments as the partial shutdown of the federal government drags on.

The deadline, originally set for Jan. 15, will be delayed for the number of days that USDA offices are closed, according to the agency.