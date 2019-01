U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after competing measures to end the partial U.S. government shutdown fell short in the Senate, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to back a short-term government funding bill, CBS and NBC reported on Friday, each citing a senior administration official.

Debate over U.S. border security will continue, but such a stop-gap funding bill would allow federal workers to be paid and “take stress off (the) system,” an official told CBS News.