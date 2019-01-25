White House will accept compromise with less than $5.7 billion for wall: official

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about a deal to end the partial government shutdown in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House would accept a final compromise deal to keep the U.S. government open as long as it includes funding for a border wall, even if it is less than the $5.7 billion that President Donald Trump has requested, an administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that stories of law enforcement officials not being able to do their jobs at full capacity helped convince Trump to agree to a short term solution to re-open the government now.