Republican Senator Graham: Trump should use emergency powers to fund wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that President Donald Trump should declare a national emergency and bypass Congress to fund a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier - even if the government were to be reopened - virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier,” Graham said in a statement.

“It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier,” he said.