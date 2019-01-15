U.S. House Democratic leaders to cancel planned break amid shutdown

FILE PHOTO: A man rides his bicycle past gates blocking the road leading to Haynes Point in East Potomac Park on the 22nd day of a partial government shutdown in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leaders on Tuesday said they plan to cancel next week’s week-long recess unless a deal is reached before then to end the ongoing federal government shutdown.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, speaking to reporters, said the U.S. House of Representatives would come back into session on Jan. 22 for votes instead of taking its planned break that week for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.