Politics
January 16, 2019 / 5:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hoyer was wrong when he said Trump address was off: statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer was mistaken when he said the president’s State of the Union address was off, his office said in a statement.

Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, made the comment in an interview with CNN after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter asking President Donald Trump to reschedule the Jan. 29 nationally televised address, citing security concerns amid the partial federal government shutdown.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

