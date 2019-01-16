Hoyer was wrong when he said Trump address was off: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer was mistaken when he said the president’s State of the Union address was off, his office said in a statement.

Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, made the comment in an interview with CNN after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter asking President Donald Trump to reschedule the Jan. 29 nationally televised address, citing security concerns amid the partial federal government shutdown.