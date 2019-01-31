Trump says unlikely to include 'Dreamers' in border negotiations: Daily Caller

Banners outside a Catholic church in New York's Queens borough express support for "Dreamer" immigrants in New York, U.S. January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was highly unlikely he would be willing to include the status of “Dreamer” immigrants in current negotiations over government funding and border security, the Daily Caller said.

Trump made the remark in an interview with the news outlet in which he also said he “could see myself doing something” for young immigrants who are currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he first wanted to see what the Supreme Court has to say on the issue.