Senate to vote on Trump plan to re-open government this week: McConnell

People are seen inside the Bulova Corporate Center which houses the local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offices where TSA employees are working without pay in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would vote this week on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end a partial government shutdown.

McConnell made the remarks on the Senate floor, three days after Trump called on lawmakers to approve $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border with Mexico in exchange for temporary protections for so-called Dreamers who illegally immigrated to the United States as children and for people who hold temporary protected immigration status.

House Democrats have dismissed the proposal as a non-starter.