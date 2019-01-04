Top U.S. Senate Republican: staffers to seek deal to end shutdown

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is surrounded by reporters as he returns from meeting with President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders at the White House, to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that the White House and congressional leaders were designating staff to talk this weekend in an effort to reach a deal to reopen the government that they could then recommend to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

“We’ll see if they can reach an agreement and punt it back to us for final sign-off,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.