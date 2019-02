FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that President Donald Trump told him he would sign a bipartisan border security bill and at the same time declare a national emergency to make available additional funds for a wall along the southern border.