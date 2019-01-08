Trump to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday amid shutdown fight: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office followed by Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to speak to reporters in the Rose Garden after a meeting with U.S. Congressional leaders about the government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported, amid a government shutdown that has lasted 18 days.

Trump will attend a Senate Republican lunch meeting, according to the reports on Tuesday, which cite multiple people familiar with the decision. The federal government has been partially shut since Dec. 22 over Trump’s demand that spending legislation to keep government running include funding for a border wall.