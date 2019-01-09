Trump wall debate an internal U.S. matter: Mexico president

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he would not get involved in discussion of the wall that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to build at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the subject is an internal U.S. political matter.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, pointed to U.S. electoral politics when asked if he would comment on Trump’s latest bid to secure funding for his planned southern border wall.