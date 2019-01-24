Senators crafting bill to reopen government agencies for three weeks

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves the Senate floor and walks back to his office after the failure of both competing Republican and Democratic proposals to end the partial government shutdown in back to back votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan amendment to temporarily reopen shuttered federal agencies will be unveiled in the U.S. Senate later on Thursday, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said, as lawmakers scurried to end a 34-day interruption to many government services.

“It will allow federal government employees ... to get back to work,” Van Hollen said. The measure to fund several agencies for three weeks would give congressional leaders and President Donald Trump time to negotiate a deal on border security funding, which sparked the partial government shutdown on Dec. 22.