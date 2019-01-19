House Speaker Pelosi rejects Trump plan to reopen government

FILE PHOTO - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press briefing on the 27th day of a partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday said an upcoming proposal by President Donald Trump to provide temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in return for building a wall on the southwestern border with Mexico was “unacceptable.”

Trump’s plan also does not “represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives” and is unlikely to pass either the House or Senate, Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement. Trump’s plan is part of an attempt to win a deal with Congress that would reopen several partially shuttered federal agencies.