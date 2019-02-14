Pelosi threatens possible legal action over expected Trump emergency declaration

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applauds U.S. President Donald Trump during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Congress said on Thursday she might file a legal challenge if President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to secure funds to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, as the White House has said he would.

“I may,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said when asked by a reporter whether she would file a legal challenge. “We will review our options,” she said, adding that Democrats would response “appropriately.”