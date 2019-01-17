Trump cancels Pelosi trip to Belgium, Afghanistan and Egypt

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a press briefing on the 27th day of a partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan had been canceled over the partial government that has run into its 27th day.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump wrote in a letter to the top House Democrat. “We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over.”