DACA not on negotiating table until Supreme Court weighs in: Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks after a meeting with President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats about the U.S. government partial shutdown and the president's demand for a border wall in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday the DACA program allowing people who were brought illegally into the United States as children to stay in the country was not on the negotiating table until the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in.

Speaking to reporters about the impasse over border security that has partially shut down the federal government, Pence also said President Donald Trump is “very amenable” to change laws to allow for in-country asylum processing of minors.