Trump administration to 'stand firm' for border wall: Vice President Pence

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen look on as Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters following a meeting with congressional leadership on the ongoing partial government shutdown in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was “determined to stand firm” in its push to secure funds for a wall along the border with Mexico to end what he called a humanitarian crisis tied to illegal immigration.

“President Trump and I, and our entire team, are determined to stand firm until the Democrats in Congress come to the table and work with us to secure the border, build a wall, end this humanitarian crisis and do what’s right for the American people,” Pence said in an interview with syndicated radio show host Rush Limbaugh.

(The story corrects to show host’s name.)