Trump has not made decision on declaring emergency over border wall: Pence

U.S. President Donald Trump sconfers with Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) as they faced to reporters in the Rose Garden after the president met with U.S. Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a decision on whether to declare a national emergency over his demand for border wall funding and the White House counsel’s office is looking at the legality of such a declaration, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

“The Democrats need to start negotiating,” Pence told reporters in a briefing, adding that the Republican president had invited Democrats to return to the White House to respond to the administration’s proposal on how to end a partial government shutdown now in its third week.